Brackenville Road to close for tree removal

Delaware News Desk

The Department of Transportation announced portions of Brackenville Road, between Old Wilmington Road and Barley Mill Road, and from Newport Gap Pike and Old Wilmington Road, Hockessin, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, June 13-18, for the removal of hazardous trees and the pruning dead tree limbs that pose a safety hazard to motorists.

Detour signage will be posted. At all times, residents will have access but may need to take the posted detour route.