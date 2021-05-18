New location for AAUW's annual used book sale

Delaware News Desk
The 52nd annual book sale organized by the Wilmington Branch of the American Association of University Women has a new location, a new schedule and the same selection of gently used books and related items.  

The fundraiser, which has supported scholarships for Delaware women since 1969, runs June 11-13 at the Brandywine Town Center, 3300 Brandywine Parkway, Brandywine Hundred. The sale is in a domed retail space across from the center’s playground and water feature.  

The sale features books, audiobooks, CDs, DVDs, sheet music, vinyl records, puzzles and ephemera. Most items are $1 to $5, with collectibles up to $100 or more.  

This year’s sale features large numbers of books related to local history and how-to subjects, largely through donations from the estates and collections of local book lovers.  

Sale hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 11-12 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 13. Preferred entry, from 10 a.m. to noon May 10, is $10. All books are half-price June 13.  

In previous years, customers paid for their purchases at various tables. This year, there will be a single combined checkout.  

The sale is in a large building, with social distancing possible, and one entrance and one exit. All state guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed.  

For more, visit wilmington-de.aauw.net/booksale, call 428-0939 or email aauwwilm@gmail.com. 