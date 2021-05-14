New Castle County, FCC partner to raise awareness of Emergency Broadband Benefit

Delaware News Desk

New Castle County announced May 12 it is working to help build consumer awareness about the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a new Federal Communications Commission program.

The temporary benefit will help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re pleased to partner with the FCC in getting the word out about these important discounts,” said New Castle County Executive Matthew Meyer. “We’re thankful the FCC has provided a number of programs where people who need help get to stay connected for work, for school and to their community.”

The $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit program provides a discount of up to a $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households, and up to $75 per month for qualifying households on qualifying Tribal lands. The benefit also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.

A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the following criteria:

— Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program;

— Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-20 or 2020-21 school year;

— Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

— Experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers;

— Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

Emergency Broadband Benefit enrollment begins May 12. Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider or directly with the Universal Service Administrative Company using an online or mail-in application; visit usac.org.

For more on the Emergency Broadband Benefit, visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit or call 833-511-0311 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. seven days a week.