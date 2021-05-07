Mill Creek Road to close for pipe replacement

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Mill Creek Road, between Brackenville Road and Stella Drive, Hockessin, from 7 a.m. May 19 to 5 p.m. May 26, for contractor Mumford and Miller to remove the corrugated metal pipes and replace them with reinforced concrete pipes.

Northbound traffic will turn right on Brackenville Road, left on Old Lancaster Pike, and left to return to Mill Creek Road.

Southbound traffic will turn right on Old Lancaster Pike, right on Brackenville, and left to return to Mill Creek Road.

Detour signage and message boards will be posted.

At all times, residents will have access to their home, but may need to take the posted detour route.