Concord Pike, Naamans Road pedestrian improvements project to begin

Delaware News Desk
The Delaware Department of Transportation announced its contractor Grassbusters Landscaping Company Inc. will begin pedestrian improvements along U.S. 202/Concord Pike from south of Concord Mall to Brandywine Towne Center starting May 3.

The work is anticipated to be complete by late-August, pending weather. 

The project intends to create a continuous and connected pedestrian network along U.S. 202/Concord Pike and Route 92/Naamans Road with dedicated pedestrian phase crossings at key intersections and lighting along the project limits.  

Motorists can anticipate the following lane closures for this project:  

— Nighttime lane closures from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. on U.S. 202/Concord Pike northbound and southbound from south of Concord Mall to Brandywine Towne Center. 

— Nighttime lane closures from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. on Route 92/Naamans Road.  

— Intersection work may occur from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. including weekends. 

The contractor may also work from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with shoulder closures along U.S. 202/Concord Pike from south of Concord Mall to Brandywine Towne Center.  

Motorists should slow down, use caution for the construction crew, and anticipate lane shifts on U.S. 202/Concord Pike and Route 92/Naamans Road.  