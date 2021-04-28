Center for the Creative Arts launching monthly outdoor market

Delaware News Desk

The Center for the Creative Arts, 410 Upper Snuff Mill Row, Yorklyn, will launch a monthly outdoor market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 2.

“It is our hope that this farmers market meets artisan show will become a community gathering place that nourishes people’s bodies and spirits with food and art,” said Jennifer Hartz, CCArts program director and market coordinator.

“When Jennifer brought this idea to one of our staff meetings, I was really excited to support it. We have heard from so many of our working artist colleagues that 2020 and the beginning of 2021 has been a difficult time since so many shows have been cancelled,” said Melissa Paolercio, CCArts executive director. “Art shows and craft fairs are a huge revenue driver for so many local artists. We knew we wanted to do our part to support them and what better way to invite our community back to campus then with a socially distanced outdoor event.”

“The majority of the vendors are Delaware-based and will be selling handmade fine art and crafts including ceramics, jewelry, felting, turned wood, painting and more,” said Hartz. “There will also be food vendors selling baked goods and local honey.”

Artists include: Stephanie Atkins, Mink’s Signature Foods & Desserts; Elisabeth Bard, Zachary Bloom, Zachary Bloom Jewelry Designs; Damaris Colon, London Rock Art; Sue Ann Cox, The Fairy Potter; Christina Fabris and Joseph Csoltko, Iris and Callisto’s Apiary; Pam Horstmann, Painted Threads; Bethann C. Kelleher, BBK Ceramics; Becki Mott-Lynn, Flossie’s Umbrella; Stephanie Przybylek, Creative Animal; Valerie Walton, Val Walton Art; Abe and Bonnie Warren, Handcrafted by Abraham Warren; and Patricia Whitman, Links and Pearls.

For more, visit ccarts.org or call 239-2434.