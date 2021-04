Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Benge Road between Wyndtree Court and Wesley Drive, Hockessin, from 7 a.m. May 3 to 5 p.m. May 11 for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe.

Detour signage will be posted.

At all times, residents will have access to their homes, but may need to take the posted detour route.