New Castle County executive congratulates 911 operators

Delaware News Desk

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer congratulated New Castle County’s Emergency Communications Chief Emergency Jefferey P. Miller on being recognized by The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch as an Accredited Center of Excellence for emergency medical dispatching.

New Castle County Emergency Communications is the 74th Medical ACE in the world.

IAED is the standard-setting organization for emergency dispatch services worldwide. Accreditation, and subsequent re-accreditation, from the IAED is the highest distinction given to emergency communication centers, certifying that the center is performing at or above the established standards for the industry. Centers who earn ACE status are the embodiment of dispatch done right, and have demonstrated strong local oversight, rigorous quality processes and a commitment to data-driven continuous improvement.

“This recognition could not have come at a better time as we embark upon ‘National Telecommunicators Week,' this week,” said Meyer. “This is a week when we celebrate the achievements and the daily successes of our emergency telecommunications professionals and recognize their efforts in saving lives by way of over the phone pre-arrival lifesaving instructions like CPR, choking, controlling severe bleeding and childbirth, just to name a few. We recognize and salute their efforts put forth every day.”

“This is no small feat, maintaining accreditation in the use of a nationally recognized protocol system shows the daily dedication our telecommunications professionals put forth day in and day out in a 24/7 operation where one call could be reporting a parking violation and the next could be for a loved one who is unconscious and not breathing,” said Jeffrey P. Miller, chief of the Emergency Communications Division. “Our telecommunications professionals are trained and proficient in the use of protocols and software to deliver life-saving instructions in a moments’ notice. This recognition proves they truly are the best of the best.”

“Accreditation is truly a pinnacle achievement,” said Christof Chwojka, accreditation board chair at IAED. “We applaud the dedicated call-takers, dispatchers and leadership team at New Castle County for their commitment to quality, and for meeting that high standard that few achieve. We know their community can count on these first, first responders to do an outstanding job.”

IAED will present New Castle County Emergency Communications with an accreditation plaque that commemorates their achievement. IAED accreditation is the culmination of a lengthy, arduous process that includes the completion of the 20 points of accreditation, a detailed evaluation of performance by industry experts and a final review and ruling by IAED

New Castle County was one of six counties nationally recognized in the report, which can be viewed at bit.ly/3sjIGXN.

"This process is undertaken by communications centers who desire to be the best of the best," explains Kim Rigden, associate director of accreditation, IAED. "Achieving ACE confirms it. New Castle County Emergency Communications should be very proud of this achievement and the wonderful service they provide to the community and their emergency responders."

Accreditation is valid for a three-year period, during which all standards must be upheld. Emergency communication centers can earn multiple accreditations, one for each emergency discipline they service — medical, fire, police and emergency nurse triage.

More than 3,500 emergency communication centers worldwide use the medical, fire, police, and emergency nurse triage protocols developed and maintained by the IAED. The protocol-based system — known as the Priority Dispatch System — is recognized as the standard of care and practice for emergency dispatch and is used in 46 countries.