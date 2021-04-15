Saint Mark’s alum leads University of Iowa wrestling team to national championship

Delaware News Desk

Bobby Telford, 2010 graduate of Saint Mark’s High School and current coach of the University of Iowa Wrestling Team, helped to lead the Hawkeyes to a 2021 NCAA Wrestling National Championship.

While a student at Saint Mark’s, Telford was a two-time Delaware State Champion and All-American. His prep career record of 118-37 included an 80-1 mark his last two seasons. He was named Outstanding Wrestler at the 2010 Delaware State Wrestling Tournament. Telford was a two-time Conference and Vanguard Invitational Champion and went 8-0 at the Virginia Duals as a junior and senior. He also won titles at Mount Mat Madness, Beast of the East, War on the Shore, Bethlehem Hurricane Classic, Ray Oliver Invitational and Hurricane Invitational.

Telford received a scholarship to further his education and wrestling career at the University of Iowa. During his time at Iowa, he was a three-time NCAA Wrestling All-American and won 108 matches during his career.

Since his graduation from the University of Iowa in 2015, he has been a member of the Hawkeye Wrestling Club, wrestling both nationally and internationally, and has climbed as high as No. 5 in the country at 125 kilograms. In 2018, he was afforded an opportunity to join the University of Iowa Wrestling Coaching Staff. With Telford on board, the Hawkeyes have won two Big Ten regular season dual titles and two Big Ten tournament titles. They’ve also crowned one NCAA champion, four Big Ten champions and 16 All-Americans.

Perhaps most exciting, Telford helped to lead the Hawkeyes to their recent 2021 NCAA National Wrestling Championship.

Telford said he credits his coaches at Saint Mark’s for helping him to develop the drive and determination that has carried him to a national championship.

“When I was a student at Saint Mark’s, my coaches didn’t talk about being the best in the state,” he said. “They talked about being the best in the country.”

Telford credits that culture as helping to define his athletic career and pushing him to achieve greatness in his sport.

“I didn’t place in the state tournament my freshman and sophomore years, [and] By junior year, I was heavyweight champion; there were a lot of steps along the way,” said Telford, crediting his Spartan coaches for the transformation.

“I have a lot of pride in Saint Mark’s,” he said. “The way I carry myself and how I conduct my life has a lot to do with my time at Saint Mark’s.”

Saint Mark’s is hoping to churn out more wrestlers like Telford in the near future. This season marked the beginning of a new era for Spartan Wrestling with the hiring of John Staudenmayer as head coach.

Similar to Telford, Staudenmayer’s list of accolades is long and impressive. He is a former Pennsylvania State Champion, a two-time Pennsylvania State Medalist and a FILA University National All-American. In addition, he received an ASICS High School All-American Honorable Mention and was a member of the Dapper Dan All-Star Team Selection. In college, he was a four-time NCAA qualifier for Division I University of North Carolina and a two-time ACC Conference finalist. After graduation, he wrestled on the International Circuit as a resident athlete and is the former assistant wrestling coach for Plymouth Whitemarsh High School in Pennsylvania.

