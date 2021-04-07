Goldey-Beacom College trustees extend president’s contract

Delaware News Desk

The Goldey-Beacom College board of trustees announced a contract extension for President Colleen Perry Keith, which began Jan. 1, as a series of mutually agreed upon renewals enabling Keith to lead the college through 2030.

Keith will continue responsibility for the leadership, direction and management of all functions of the college in accordance with the policies established by the board.

“Dr. Keith has made tremendous progress since taking the helm in July 2019,” said board of trustees Chair Mark Olazagasti. “She has masterfully led the college through an unforeseen pandemic while ensuring our students, faculty and staff were equipped with the tools they needed to continue learning and working remotely. It was a quick turnaround when the college launched fully remote classes. Everyone stepped up to support the response.”

Keith will be responsible for completing the strategic objectives of the college as established by the board.

“I am honored to accept the board’s invitation to remain at the college through 2030,” said Keith. “When I first arrived at Goldey-Beacom College, I instantly recognized the strong framework and potential for pushing the college to new heights. I launched a strategic planning initiative in 2019 which resulted in 32 initiatives, many of which are well underway. I’m going to stick around to watch it all unfold.”

“I’ve met so many wonderful people in business, education and government here in Delaware,” she continued. “My husband and I have been exploring the state from the beaches to the museums and restaurants – we’re becoming attached and we’re staying.”

Following the conclusion of the 2025 spring semester, Keith will be entitled to a three-month paid sabbatical to work on a mutually agreed upon academic project in alignment with the college’s strategic plan.

“With all of the initiatives in our strategic plan, i have a feeling I will need to spend that time focusing on what comes next,” said Keith.

Keith and her husband, Barry, reside in Pike Creek with their two dogs, Daisy and Charlie.

For more, visit gbc.edu.