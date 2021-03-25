Saint Mark’s swimming coach named Coach of the Year

Delaware News Desk

Saint Mark’s High School congratulated Rob Maegerle on being named the 2021 DIAA Girls Swimming Coach of the Year.

This is the second year in a row that Maegerle has been honored for his coaching abilities. Last year, he was named 2020 Coach of the Year by the Delaware High School Swimming Coaches Association.

“It’s a huge honor to be named Girl’s Swimming Coach of the Year,” said Maegerle. “To be voted for by your peers is something special. The truth of the matter is, I owe this to my team. The way they came through this very difficult COVID year is unbelievable.”

“I want to extend a huge thank you to my coaching staff,” he continued. “Lauren, Danielle and Chris make up the best coaching staff in the State.”

Maegerle has been coaching the Spartan team since 1999. His enthusiasm for the sport started when he, himself, was a student at Saint Mark’s. A 1987 graduate, Maegerle swam all four years of high school and was named team captain his senior year.

Saint Mark’s Principal Tom Fertal has high praise for Maegerle.

“This recognition is well-deserved as Coach Maegerle epitomizes all that is best in high school coaching,” said Fertal. “His commitment to his student athletes and their individual growth drives and guides all that he does.”