Wilmington Alliance announces ‘Yes, Wilmington!’ event

Delaware News Desk

The Wilmington Alliance will host “Yes, Wilmington!” a virtual event focused on building equitable economic opportunities for the city and its residents, at 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 18.

Like many cities, Wilmington is entering the recovery phase. Organizers of the event said in a press release “the pandemic taught us was that we must focus on community and inclusive economic development. So, this year, ‘Yes, Wilmington!’ will focus on charting Wilmington's path to community growth and revitalization, income security and wealth accumulation for all.”

Three national speakers — Samira Cook Gaines, National Partnership Lead for Rising Tide Capital; Dr. Andre Perry, fellow at the Brookings Institution; and Lyneir Richardson executive director of the Rutgers Center for Urban Entrepreneurship and Economic Development — will share their perspectives via pre-recorded sessions and will join the event for a live Q&A at 11 a.m., moderated by WIN Factory CEO Tamara Varella.

Tickets are available at bit.ly/3rVH4o4. For more, visit wilmingtonalliance.org.