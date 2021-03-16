Identical twins take first and second place in track state championship

Delaware News Desk

Identical twins Tiffany and Stephanie Herrera took first and second place for Saint Mark’s High School in the 3,200-meter event at the Girls Indoor Track State Championship.

While traditionally an indoor event, the race was held outdoors, at Dover High School, due to the pandemic.

“The plan for the race was just to be aggressive and take the lead from the start because we wanted a fast race,” said Stephanie.

They got what they wanted. Tiffany crossed the finish line first, setting a personal record of 11:10.40. Stephanie also set a personal record, crossing the finish line in second place at 11:21.67 and beating her previous best by 42 seconds.

“It was an impressive run,” said Saint Mark's Head Track Coach Mike DiGennaro. “They took the lead from the very first step and never looked back. I was really proud of them because I know that for three years this has been one of their goals. Stephanie's performance was a major breakthrough for her as a distance runner."

The twins, who are currently juniors, have been stars on the Spartan team since the day they walked onto the track freshman year. This win marks an especially impressive milestone for Tiffany, as this is the third year in a row that she has won the 3,200-meter event.

Stephanie said the girls trained all season with this very outcome in mind.

“It’s been our goal to go one and two when we race and it finally happened,” she said. “The feeling was great seeing Tiffany cross the line and me coming right after. It’s such a blessing getting to do this with my twin. She is my other half. It wouldn’t be the same feeling without both of us doing our best.” Tiffany echoed the sentiment.

“Winning with my sister coming right behind me was the best feeling ever,” she said. “I will definitely remember that feeling forever. She’s not only my twin, she’s my best friend and training partner, so I want to see her do amazing. I honestly was more happy and excited for her than myself. It was nice having her so close to me in the race because we would keep talking to each other. It was very motivating. When I crossed the finish line and turned around to see her about to finish, I was so proud.”

Tiffany said she knew about a mile into the race that she and her sister were going to win.

“My coach was telling me I had about 60 meters on everyone but Steph at that point of the race,” she said. “After he told me that, I knew if anyone was going to try to come for us it would be a bit of a challenge for them. Stephanie and I would have been ready for that though because we wanted to finish first and second really bad and all we had to do was trust in each other and our training.”

“My mom was in the stands watching and screaming every lap,” said Stephanie. “Everyone was cheering. Everyone was so surprised how this race turned out. During the whole race I would hear 'who’s who’s' or 'go twins.' My family was so happy for us they couldn’t believe it. I think they were in shock.”

With the winter season behind them, it's time for the Herrera twins to turn their thoughts to the spring track season. Their goals include taking first and second place in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter events at State Championships.

For more, visit spartanssports.com.