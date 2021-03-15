Joseph Garrity joins FCCB Wealth Advisors

Delaware News Desk

FCCB Wealth Advisors, located at First Citizens Community Bank, recently expanded its team of wealth advisers with the addition of Joseph Garrity, who will serve the Delaware and Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, markets.

For the past nine years, Garrity has worked with clients in the Centre Valley, Doylestown and King of Prussia markets, delivering insurance, wealth management and investment planning solutions.

Garrity earned a Bachelor of Arts in business management from the Smeal College of Business at Penn State University, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in economics. He holds Series 6, 7, 63 and 65 Securities registrations with LPL Financial, and various insurance licenses.

“We are committed to helping people achieve their financial goals throughout their lifetimes,” said Robert Mosso, SVP, FCCB Wealth Advisors program manager. “Joseph shares that commitment and will provide the necessary resources to help educate and guide his clients toward more sustainable financial futures.”

Garrity joins the FCCB Wealth Advisors team in its effort to provide consumers and business owners with fact-based advice on retirement planning, investment management, estate planning, cash management, insurance needs and tax planning.

For more, visit fccbwealthadvisors.com or call 778-9973.