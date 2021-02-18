FAME Inc. to open 2nd cohort in workforce development class

Delaware News Desk

Following the success of its first cohort, FAME Inc. will host another group of students in its Aligning Meaningful Employment 302 Finance Course, which gives students the skills necessary to enter the finance industry.

This is a workforce development class with a focus on finance that begins in April. Students will learn skills, including customer service, financial literacy and workplace skills, as well as obtaining industry-recognized certifications in several categories. This year's program is completely virtual and will feature local industry partners.

Delaware students 16 or older interested in this free program should visit famedelaware.org.

For more, email kdehoniesto@fameinc.org.