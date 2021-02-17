BHHS Fox & Roach congratulates New Castle County agents of the month

Delaware News Desk

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors saluted its January sales leaders in its New Castle County offices.

In the Brandywine office, Michael Wilson was recognized for listings and volume, and the J. Kralovec Realty Group was recognized for volume.

In the Christiana office, Robyn Roberts was recognized for listings, Gary Williams was recognized for units and the Doug Bartsch Team was recognized for units and listings.

In the Greenville office, Keith Seichepine was recognized for listings, Carol Mongan was recognized for volume and Team Klemanski was recognized for units.

In the Hockessin office, Jeff Bollinger was recognized for listings, volume and units, the Anthony Sianni Team was recognized for listings, the Brian Foraker Team was recognized for units and Team Endrich was recognized for volume.

For more, visit foxroach.com.