Nemours duPont Hospital for Children opens Kosher Pantry

Delaware News Desk

Nemours duPont Hospital for Children opened a new Kosher Pantry in January, making meal preparation and storage more convenient for those of the Jewish faith who choose to keep kosher.

Nemours Children’s Health System has been on a continuing journey to meet families where they are, to provide the medical interventions their child needs while also honoring the families’ culture, traditions and beliefs.

“It’s at the very heart of who we are and what we do,” said Cindy Bo, senior vice-president, Delaware Valley Strategy & Business Development, Nemours Children’s Health System, who helped oversee the Kosher Pantry project. “By being culturally aware and recognizing the importance of having kosher food readily available and the space with which to prepare it, we can enhance the patient experience while understanding we all want the same thing, the very best for the children entrusted to our care.”

The new pantry has a full-sized refrigerator, a microwave, cabinets for storage and space for meal preparation and cleanup.

“This project was truly a community partnership,” said Reverend Dr. Al Carden, D. Min., director of pastoral care, Nemours duPont Hospital for Children, who also worked with community partners to bring this project to fruition. “Through community donations, both funding and in-kind, we were able to move this project along rather quickly. And the generosity continues, with food regularly donated, in addition to what families choose to bring from home.”

While Nemours has always worked to accommodate those who follow a kosher diet, the opening of this Kosher Pantry will elevate the ease with which families can provide meals for themselves and their children; and maybe help relieve some of the stressors in an already high-stress situation.

“We want to extend a thank you to our community partners who helped make this pantry possible: Bikur Cholim of Lakewood, Ewing Cole, BR+A Engineers, Dipilla Brothers Inc. and HSC Builders & Construction Managers,” said Carden.

The pantry is available to patient families 24/7.