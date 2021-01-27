Faithful Friends, Delaware Humane Association distributing free cat shelters statewide

Delaware News Desk

Faithful Friends Animal Society and the Delaware Humane Association are partnering to distribute free cat shelters throughout Delaware.

Each year, Faithful Friends gathers supporters to build cat shelters to keep colony cats warm throughout the winter. Due to health and safety precautions, the organization asked small groups to construct and develop the cat houses this year.

Donations to the shelter's cat housebuilding efforts support the project by covering the cost of supplies needed.

The organization set a goal to raise $5,000 for supplies and build a minimum of 200 cat houses. So far, supporters have raised $4,630, and 142 cat houses have been created by small groups, many of which have already been donated to local colony caretakers. Faithful Friends thanked Jack and Eagle Scout Troop 29 for building 110 of those shelters.

Faithful Friends and Delaware Humane have committed to distributing 50 cat shelters throughout Sussex County to cat colony caretakers who need protection for their colonies.

"We recognize that Good Samaritans throughout Delaware are caring for free-roaming cats — who have either been abandoned or born as orphans,” said Faithful Friends Executive Director and Founder Jane Pierantozzi. “These individuals use their own time and money to feed them, and humanely trap them to be rabies vaccinated and altered. They are dedicated and compassionate citizens who are out in all kinds of weather to ensure the safety and health of the cats they care for. We want to do everything we can to support them. We are so grateful to our volunteers and small groups for being a part of our extended team of advocates who are willing to help support community cats and to the Delaware Humane Association for partnering with us in this effort to reach cat caretakers in Sussex County.”

One of Faithful Friends’ top policy issues is to advocate for additional resources for cats to address Delaware’s cat crisis. The goal is to gain support from state policymakers to provide additional funding to provide free spay/neuter statewide for free-roaming community cats. The organization also aims to expand shelter and adoption resources for cats to avoid cat abandonment.

“We’re so grateful to Troop 29 for building such wonderful shelters for the feral/semi-social cats in our community,” said Delaware Humane Association Executive Director Patrick Carroll. “Our colleagues at Faithful Friends have always been avid, dedicated supporters of outdoor cats. We are excited to work with them to distribute necessary housing structures, in particular throughout Sussex County.”

Colony caretakers in need of cat houses can visit Faithful Friends at 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays – call 427-8514 on arrival – or the Delaware Humane Association, Rehoboth Adoption Center, 18675 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach, from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 27 and from 7 to 10 a.m. Jan 29.

Delaware shelters now provide low-cost spay/neuter for cats. Many animal shelters also provide low-cost spay/neuter for community cats through trap-neuter-release programs, as well as free pet food banks to help pet owners and colony caretakers.

For more, visit faithfulfriends.us and delawarehumane.org.