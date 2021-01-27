Catholic Charities launches Stock the Pantry food drive

Delaware News Desk

Catholic Charities Inc. of the Diocese of Wilmington is seeking nonperishable food and goods donations for the Stock the Pantry food drive for the agency to meet the need for food assistance during the pandemic.

The COVID-19-related shelter in place and state of emergency orders have helped slow the spread of the virus, but have contributed to high unemployment. The number of people who have experienced job loss or a reduction in hours has dramatically increased requests for food assistance; some months have been as high as six times previous years requests.

During COVID-19, Catholic Charities Food Assistance Program is safely distributing food in Wilmington, from the Thrift Center on East 23rd Street. Donors can drop off food, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies and grocery store gift cards at all Catholic Charities locations during normal business hours.

Other locations with food assistance programs are Bayard House, 300 Bayard Ave., Wilmington; the Kent County Catholic Charities office, 2099 S. Dupont Highway, Dover; Casa San Francisco, 127 Broad St., Milton; and at Seton Center, 30632 Hampden Ave., Princess Anne, Maryland.

Individuals interested in receiving food assistance must apply for program membership at cdow.org/charities or by contacting the location closest to them: in New Castle County at 655-9624, in Kent County at 674-1600, in Sussex County at 684-8694, and in the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland at 410-651-9608.

In addition to nonperishable food and grocery store gift cards, Catholic Charities will accept monetary donations in order to purchase additional food to fill bags for the food assistance programs. To make a monetary donation, visit cdow.org/charities, and designate the gift to food assistance.

The public can drop off food from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at Bayard House; Catholic Charities Kent County office; Casa San Francisco; Seton Center; Diocese of Wilmington Main Office, 2061 W. Fourth St., Wilmington; Marydel Retirement Village, 135 Jeandel Drive, Newark; and Catholic Charities Sussex County office, Suite 9, 406 S. Bedford St., Georgetown.

Suggested items for donation include nonperishable and shelf stable items. Catholic Charities needs canned meats, vegetables and fruit; canned meals like chili, soup and stew; dried and canned beans; boxes of pasta, macaroni and cheese, crackers, cereal, oatmeal and pancake mix; jars of peanut butter and jelly; juice, coffee, tea, instant breakfasts and hot chocolate; shelf-stable milk — canned, dry, evaporated or UHT fluid milk in aseptic containers; baby food and cereal; condiments like spreads, ketchup, mustard, relish, barbecue sauce, pickles and syrup; cleaning products; and personal hygiene products.

For more, visit cdow.org.