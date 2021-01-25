Saint Mark's runner Tiffany Herrera wins award

Delaware News Desk

Saint Mark's High School announced that cross country state champion Tiffany Herrera received the William L. Gerow Award, crowning her MVP for the 2020 cross country season.

“I am honored,” said Herrera. “The team had a fantastic season despite the difficult circumstances, and this award means a lot to me because it validates our hard work. This award isn’t just for me. It’s for everyone who has supported me and helped me get to this level of success.”

The Gerow award follows an undefeated season for Herrera which culminated in a state championship win last in December. The 2020 season was filled with additional accolades for the Spartan runner, including being the Catholic Conference Champion, the top ranked female runner in the state of Delaware and the fastest female runner in Saint Mark's history.

Head cross country coach Michael DiGennaro said the future is bright for Herrera.

“We are thrilled for Tiffany and believe she is so deserving of this award,” he said. “She put everything she had into her sport this summer and fall, and we love to see when your hard work is rewarded. She will continue to be a leader for our program, and we are excited to challenge her to set even bigger goals down the road.”

Herrera's goals for “down the road” include a chance to run at the international level.

“I want to take my running career as far as it can go,” she said. “My ultimate goal would be to have a chance to run in the Pan American Games or the Olympics. It’s been a dream of mine forever.”

For now, she'll concentrate on training for track season.

“Since cross country is over, I’m focusing on track,” said Herrera. “My goals are to hopefully go under five minutes for the mile. Also, I would love it if I could get another state champ title and that our team places well at the state meet.”

