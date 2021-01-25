Saint Mark's football player receives Delaware Mini Max High School Award

Delaware News Desk

Saint Mark's High School announced that football Team Captain Jack Palmer is being honored with the Delaware Mini Max High School Award.

Palmer joins an elite group of players from across the state being recognized by the Maxwell Football Club. Players were nominated by their coaches and evaluated on criteria that included football performance, academics and community service.

On the field, Palmer is a two-year team captain, two-time First Team All-Conference linebacker and Second Team All-Conference offensive lineman. He earned Third Team All-State honors as a linebacker this year, and has led the Spartans in tackles for two consecutive seasons. Off the field, Palmer volunteers at the Sunday Breakfast Mission and various football and wrestling camps.

Saint Mark's Head Football Coach Joe Wright has high praise for Palmer.

“The thing about Jack is that he is not only a great football player, but he's an even better young man,” said Wright. “Jack has been a very important part of our program. His teammates respected him for the time and commitment he gave to this team.”

Palmer, who will graduate this spring, said he is beyond excited.

“Receiving this award was a complete surprise to me, and I am very humbled to receive it,” he said. “This is an amazing finish to my senior year season. This award makes me proud to know that all of my hard work and dedication for the past four years has paid off. No part of this award would be possible without the help of my coaches and teammates.”

As a recipient of the Delaware Mini Max High School Award, Palmer is now a contender for the Delaware High School Player of the Year. That award will be announced at the end of January.