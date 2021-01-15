Daytime lane closures on I-95 northbound for solar panel installation

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the right lane and shoulder will be closed on Interstate Highway 95 northbound, half mile north of the Route 141 overpass, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 18, for the installation of solar panels on the overhead sign structure.

Motorists should be aware that construction personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts.