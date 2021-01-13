Nighttime lane closures on I-95, I-295 for road repairs

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced to motorists that the left lane will be closed on Interstate 95 southbound and Interstate 295 southbound in the area of Route 141 interchange for repairs to the road surface, from 10 p.m. Jan. 13 until 2 a.m. Jan. 14.

Motorists should anticipate lane shifts on I-95 southbound and I-295 southbound.

Variable message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the upcoming lane closures.