YMCA of Delaware competitive swimmer qualifies for Olympic trials

Delaware News Desk

The YMCA of Delaware announced that Tommy Janton, competitive swimmer and member of the Western YMCA Wahoos Swim Team of Newark, recently qualified for Olympic trials in the 100-yard and 200-yard backstroke events.

Tommy started swimming at age 7 and has been swimming with the Y’s Western Wahoos since 2016. Training 16 hours each week, Tommy is seeing the payoff of his passion and hard work.

“This has been a dream of mine and I am so excited about this achievement,” said Tommy. “I am grateful for my teammates and coaches who have encouraged me along the way, especially my dad, who has been coaching me since I was 11 years old.”

Tommy has been able to share his swimming experience with his father Tom Janton, who has coached the Western Wahoos since 2016.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my son,” said the elder Janton. “It has been a joy to see him grow and understand what is required to be an elite athlete. He works hard every day to prepare physically and mentally. Plus, he embodies the values of the Y, serving as a role model for others on his team.”

Tommy qualified for Olympic trials at the Toyota US Open Championships held in Richmond, Virginia. He achieved his first qualifying event in the 200-yard backstroke and even exceeded the required qualifying time by 1.6 seconds. Over the course of the entire weekend, Tommy placed second in the 200 backstroke, third in the 100 backstroke and 11th in the 100 butterfly among all athletes swimming at the Richmond location. Olympic trials will be held June 13-20, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska.

“We are so excited for Tommy Janton and wish him the best in the Olympic trials,” said Deborah Bagatta-Bowles, president and CEO of the YMCA of Delaware. “During these tough times, I am pleased that our Y has been able to successfully offer activities and programs safely for our youth, providing a sense of normalcy and accomplishment.”

