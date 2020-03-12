The game Thursday will be at St. Mark's instead of University of Delaware.

The Appoquinimink Jaguars boys basketball team won both of their DIAA state tournament games to advance to the semifinals Thursday.

No. 5 Appo beat Caravel 76-57 March 5 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Senior DJ Earl, senior Kamal Yellowdy and junior Lorenzo Carrier led the team in the second round playoff game, head coach Tom Purse said. Earl had 24 points and five assists. Yellowdy had 19 points and six rebounds, and Carrier had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Appo defeated No. 13 Caesar Rodney 79-58 March 7 to move on to the semifinals.

The Jaguars kept the lead the whole game, going up 39-36 at the half. They outscored Caesar Rodney in the second half 40-22 to clinch the victory.

Purse said Yellowdy and Earl led the team with 15 points each. Senior Gary Brooks had 13 points, Carrier had 12, and senior Ese Efekodo had 10.

Efekodo led the team with 10 rebounds. Brooks led the team with seven assists. Brooks had eight rebounds, Earl had seven rebounds and Carrier had six.

Appo will play No. 1 Sanford in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Mark’s High School.

The semifinals and championships are traditionally held at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center. Due to concerns about the potential spread of the Coronavirus COVID-19, UD officials decided to disallow spectator attendance at the tournament, leading to the DIAA to move the games to new locations, according to an announcement Tuesday.

The state’s first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 has been found in a New Castle County man over 50, associated with the University of Delaware community.

If the Jaguars win Thursday, they will face the winner of the game between No. 3 Dover and No. 18 St. Andrew’s Saturday. The site and time are to be determined.