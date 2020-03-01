Thode led a strong performance by the Bucs who also captured two seconds and four third-place finishes

Milford High School’s Jack Thode won the 120-pound title at the DIAA state individual wrestling championships Feb. 28 and 29 at Cape Henlopen High School.

In the championship match, Thode defeated Dylan Knight of Caravel 3-2.

Thode led a strong performance by the Bucs who also captured two seconds and four third-place finishes:

Trenton Grant, second, 126 pounds,

Anthony Diaz, second, 285 pounds,

Corey Messick, third, 113 pounds,

Tim O’Hara, third, 138 pounds,

Gaij Copes, third, 170 pounds,

Bevensky Augustine, third, 182 pounds.