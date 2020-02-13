Girls finished second overall and boys finished third overall at the Blue Hen Conference Championship.

Appoquinimink High School girls and boys swim teams finished in the top three at the Blue Hen Conference Championship Feb. 8.

Coached by Caitlyn Connor and Tessa Hayman, the girls finished second overall and the boys finished third.

Going into the championship, the girls finished 7-4 in the regular season and the boys finished 6-6.

Top girls performers

Senior Marissa Bittner took the gold in the 100-yard backstroke and bronze in 100-yard butterfly.

Sophomore Courtney Candy earned two second-place finishes in the 500-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle.

Senior Alexa Dolan finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle.

Senior Emma Forman earned two first-place finishes in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle.

Sophomore Jordan Tierney broke her personal all-time meet record with a time of 1:05.18 in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing in first. She also earned first in the 200-yard medley.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Dolan, Bittner, Tierney and Forman broke the all-time meet record set by Charter School of Wilmington in 2013, placing first overall.

Forman, Tierney, Bittner and junior Avery Thomas finished first for the 200-yard medley relay.

Other top 10 individual performers included freshman Maggie Robinson, junior Kasey McNatt, senior Taylor Mathis and senior Lauren Haskell.

Top boys performers

Junior Kevin Lewke earned two golds for the 200 medley and the 100 butterfly.

In the 100 butterfly, freshman Zach Redding had a fourth-place finish.

The 200 medley relay team of junior Gustavo Smith, senior Ben Miller, Lewke and junior Nathan Vu took home the bronze.

Vu, Smith, Redding and Lewke finished third in the 400 freestyle relay.

Other top 10 individual performers included junior Haemin Kim, sophomore Caleb Mathis, Smith, Redding, Vu and Miller.