Eagles host William Penn in first round Wednesday. Semifinals and finals also at Smyrna High Saturday.

The Smyrna High School wrestling team prevailed over previously unbeaten Milford Feb. 7 to win the Henlopen Conference Northern Division title on Senior Night.

After Smyrna defeated Dover 75-3 Feb. 8, the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association announced that the Eagles had earned the #1 seed in the Division 1 dual-meet state tournament with a 12-2 record. Smyrna’s two losses were to out-of-state teams at the Virginia Duals.

The Eagles, defending Division 1 champs, will host eighth-seeded William Penn (11-5) in the first round Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m., at Smyrna High, 500 Duck Creek Parkway. Smyrna is also hosting the semifinals and finals which are both Saturday, Feb. 15.

With a first-round win, the Eagles will advance to the semifinals Feb. 15 at 4 p.m., against the winner of the first-round match between #4 Sussex Central (8-3) and #5 Cape Henlopen (17-4). The championship match will be at 6 p.m.

The rest of the first round matches Feb. 12 include:

#2 Milford (20-1) hosting #7 Sussex Tech (10-6),

#3 Salesianum (8-2) hosting #6 Caesar Rodney (6-6).

The winners of those two matches will square off in the semifinals.

Smyrna defeats Milford

In what could be a preview of the Division 1 dual meet state final, the Eagles soared over Milford 45-25 Feb. 7 in Smyrna, handing the Bucs their only loss this season after 20 wins.

Milford has won six straight Division 2 dual-meet state titles, but had to move up to Division 1 this year for schools with larger enrollments.

Here are the results in each weight class for Smyrna against the Bucs:

106 - Garrett Hudson won by pin, 33 seconds;

113 - Gabe Giampietro won by decision, 5-2;

120 - Jamar Wells lost by major decision, 15-7;

126 - Tyree Heath lost by pin, 2:42;

132 - Amir Pierce won by pin, 1:05;

138 - Isaiah Jenkins won by decision, 7-1;

145 - Joseph Natarcola won by pin, 2:36;

152 - Bryce Mullen won by pin, 1:17;

160 - Nathan Lesniczak won by pin, 2:17;

170 - Gavin Sembly lost by pin, 1:24;

182 - Kael Howell lost by pin, 1:04;

195 - JT Davis won by decision, 5-0;

220 - Hugo Harp won by forfeit;

285 - Andrew DeBenedictis-Bayne lost by decision, 5-1.

Eagles dominate Dover

In their final regular season match Feb. 8, the Eagles beat Dover 75-3. Here are the results in each weight class for Smyrna:

106 - Gabe Giampietro won by forfeit;

113 - Garrett Hudson lost by decision, 3-1;

120 - Tyree Heath won by forfeit;

126 - Jamar Wells won by major decision, 13-2;

132 - Amir Pierce won by forfeit;

138 - Isaiah Jenkins won by forfeit;

145 - Joseph Natarcola won by forfeit;

152 - Bryce Mullen won by pin, 1:00;

160 - Drew Mayhall won by pin, 0:12;

170 - Gavin Sembly won by pin, 3:07;

182 - Branden Hicks won by forfeit;

195 - JT Davis won by technical fall, 16-1, 4:00;

220 - Hugo Harp won by pin, 3:17;

285 - Andrew DeBenedictis-Bayne won by forfeit.