Games are played at the Centre Ice Rink at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington

Singer and model Sara Brand of Felton has been selected to perform the national anthem at Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club home games in Harrington.

Her performances start Friday, Jan. 24 at 6:45 p.m., followed by the game at 7:05 p.m., at the Centre Ice Rink at the Delaware State Fairgrounds, 644 Fairgrounds Road, west of U.S. Route 13.

Brand is a senior at Lake Forest High School, a Diamond State Records prospect and a Toys for Tots promoter.

The Delaware Thunder is a member of the nine-team Federal Prospects Hockey League, which was created in 2010.

Remaining home games will be:

Jan. 24 and 25 at 7:05 p.m.,

Jan. 26 at 3 p.m.,

Feb. 7 and 8 at 7:05 p.m.,

Feb. 28 and 29 at 7:05 p.m.,

March 1 at 3 p.m.,

March 13 and 14 at 7:05 p.m.,

March 15 at 3 p.m.,

March 20 and 21 at 7:05 p.m.,

March 27 and 28 at 7:05 p.m.,

March 29 at 3 p.m.

For tickets or more information, see delawarethunder.com or call 302-398-7825.