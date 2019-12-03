The Cavaliers trailed 27-19 at halftime, but the Silver Eagles outscored Middletown 20-0 in the third quarter on the way to a 54-31 win.

The Middletown High School football team lost in the DIAA Division 1 state championship game to Hodgson Vo-Tech Saturday at the University of Delaware.

The Cavaliers trailed 7-6 after the first quarter and 27-19 at halftime, but the Silver Eagles outscored Middletown 20-0 in the third quarter on the way to a 54-31 win.

Demetric Denson led the Cavaliers, scoring two touchdown on pass plays of eight yards and 21 yards from quarterback Braden Davis.

Davis also threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Ben Martin.

Jaheim Wing scored on a one-yard run, and Dru Beckford recovered a fumble and returned it 15 yards for another Middletown touchdown.

The Cavaliers finished the season 10-2 with both losses to Hodgson.

This was the eighth time in the past 10 years Middletown has advanced to the Division 1 championship, winning titles in 2011 and 2012.