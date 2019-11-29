The 76ers are 12-6 heading into their weekend back-to-back games against the Knicks and Pacers.

Defense has been the Sixers’ calling card during the first five weeks of the season, with Brett Brown repeating Wednesday that figuring out the offense with two new starters “is going to take until Christmas.”

One much-talked-about aspect at that end of the floor will probably take longer — namely, Ben Simmons being comfortable and confident enough to take mid-range shots.

To me, the hubbub about Simmons finally making a regular-season 3-pointer on Nov. 20 was much ado about very little because that’s not a distance from which Simmons can be a difference-maker. Rather, the Sixers would benefit more from Simmons hitting available 10- to 15-footers.

The shots are typically high percentage in the NBA and available for Simmons.

For example, when Joel Embiid went scoreless on 0-for-11 shooting against constant double-teaming in Monday’s winnable road loss to the Raptors, Simmons could’ve aided Embiid by flashing to the foul line for open jumpers. In fact, one of the reasons Toronto’s double-teams proved so successful was Simmons’ reluctance to take mid-range shots.

This is not about being mean or overly critical — it is simply the reality of the situation as the Sixers approach the season’s quarter-pole.

Asked before Wednesday’s 97-91 victory over the Kings if Simmons can help Embiid more in those situations, Brown replied, “If you’d ask me just in general, I’d say yes. As it relates to the double-teams, there’s a little bit of a connection of the dots, but no.

“If you look at his spacing, I think there are available shots that he can look at more. I think his ability to catch and attack is elite. … In general, I want him to shoot more if that helps.”

In his 16 games, Simmons has hit 17 of 60 shots (28.3 percent) from 3 feet to less than 10 feet. He’s only 2 for 9 (22.2 percent) from 10 feet to less than 16 feet, which means he’s taking just over one mid-range shot every two games.

“I think it’s an area that we continue to work on,” Brown said.

Simmons missed all three of the shots he took from 10 to 15 feet Wednesday. Two of them were off-balance attempts that barely grazed the rim.

Though he generally doesn’t like talking about the shooting issue, Simmons did admit last month that “I’m confident to say I’m not a great shooter.”

“I’m getting better, though,” Simmons said. “… I lack something that I’m not that great at, but other areas I am very great at.”

That is not in question. Simmons’ ability to run the offense, see over the “D” at 6-foot-10, fill up a stat sheet and excel on defense explain why is an upper-echelon player in the league.

He regularly makes plays that show what a terrific passer he is. Perhaps the most impressive Wednesday was a back-door bounce pass from the 3-point line to Josh Richardson an easy layup in the second quarter.

Simmons is averaging 12.7 points, 8.1 assists and 7.1 rebounds this season, and converting 54.4 percent of his field-goal attempts.

The one number that needs improvement — 58.3 percent shooting from the foul line — is tied into Simmons’ mid-range hesitance. That a guy who has the ball in his hands so often is averaging just 3 free throws per game would seem to demonstrate a lack of aggression in the basket area.

That needs to change.

“For us to win, we’re going to need him to shoot,” Embiid has said.

The Sixers have the talent to reach the NBA Finals. Starters Richardson and Al Horford are upgrades, and Tobias Harris is settling down after some early-season shooting struggles.

But postseason success comes down to stars.

First of all, there’s no question Embiid has to be healthy and in shape for the playoffs for the first time in his NBA career.

It’s possible Simmons becoming more assertive with his foul-line-and-in jumper could turn out to be the difference between another second-round exit and a deeper run.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly