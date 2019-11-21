The Eagles will travel to Middletown's Cavalier Stadium on South Broad Street, behind Everett Meredith Middle School

The Smyrna High School football team plays at Middletown in the semifinals of the DIAA Division 1 state tournament Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Middletown’s Cavalier Stadium is on South Broad Street, behind Everett Meredith Middle School.

Admission is $6.

Advanced tickets, by cash only, will be on sale to the public at the Smyrna High main office Thursday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Students can also buy tickets during school lunches.

Semifinal preview

Middletown (9-1) defeated Smyrna 17-6 in the first game of the season.

The Cavaliers’ are seeded second in the six-team tournament and received a first-round bye. Their lone loss was to the tournament’s No. 1 seed, Hodgson, which is 10-0.

Middletown had some close victories late in the season, including a 14-13 win over Appoquinimink and a 28-27 win over Salesianum.

Smyrna lost its first two games of the season to Middletown and Glenelg, Maryland, but since then has won nine in a row including a victory over defending Division 1 champion Sussex Central and two wins over Salesianum, the team that Sussex Central beat in last year's title game.

Along with Salesianum, another common opponent this season was Caesar Rodney. The Cavaliers shut out the Riders 40-0, while Smyrna's game was closer, a 44-23 win.

Middletown's 2019 schedule

Sept. 6, Middletown 17, Smyrna 6

Sept. 13, Middletown 33, Concord 0

Sept. 21, Hodgson 35, Middletown 14

Sept. 28, Middletown 42, Delcastle 0

Oct. 4, Middletown 40, Caesar Rodney 0

Oct. 11, Middletown 37, William Penn 0

Oct. 18, Middletown 14, Appoquinimink 13

Oct. 26, Middletown 14, St. Georges Tech 0

Nov. 2, Middletown 28, Salesianum 27

Nov. 9, Middletown 35, Mt. Pleasant 10

Smyrna's 2019 schedule

Sept. 6, Middletown 17, Smyrna 6

Sept. 13, Glenelg, Maryland 29, Smyrna 26

Sept. 20, Smyrna 20, Sussex Central 7

Sept. 27, Smyrna 18, Salesianum 10

Oct. 4, Smyrna 28, Sussex Tech 0

Oct. 11, Smyrna 36, Dover 26

Oct. 18, Smyrna 42, Milford 0

Oct. 25, Smyrna 44, Caesar Rodney 23

Nov. 1, Smyrna 54, Cape Henlopen 14

Nov. 8, Smyrna won by forfeit over Polytech

State tournament, first round

Nov. 15, Smyrna 52, Salesianum 32

The other semifinal

Top-seeded Hodgson hosts fourth-seeded Sussex Central Saturday, Nov. 23 at noon. Hodgson received a first-round bye.

Sussex Central defeated fifth-seeded Concord in the first round, 21-17.

The winners of the semifinals meet in the state championship Saturday, Nov. 30 at the University of Delaware at a time to be announced.

Scoring summary, Smyrna 52, Salesianum 32

With a 30-0 lead over Salesianum Nov. 15, you’d think Smyrna’s first-round state tournament game was never in doubt.

But Salesianum scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to cut the margin to 30-14, scored in the third quarter to pull to within 10 points, and was knocking at the goal line again.

Then Smyrna’s Debo Williams made a key tackle on fourth and goal, and the Eagles pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 52-32 win.

Smyrna entered the game 8-2, seeded third in the DIAA Division 1 tournament, while Salesianum was 6-4 and seeded sixth out of six teams. During the regular season, the Eagles defeated Sallies 18-10.

First quarter

Smyrna's Wayne Knight scored on an eight-yard pass from Aidan Sanchez and ran for the two-point conversion. Smyrna 8, Salesianum 0.

Smyrna's Devin DeMoe caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Sanchez, and Knight ran for the two-point conversion. Smyrna 16, Salesianum 0.

Second quarter

Smyrna's Makhi Jackson caught a 19-yard TD pass from Sanchez, and Knight ran for the two-point conversion. Smyrna 24, Salesianum 0.

Smyrna's Aidan Sanchez ran for a 25-yard touchdown, but the conversion was stopped. Smyrna 30, Salesianum 0.

Salesianum scored on a 26-yard run and kicked the extra point. Smyrna 30, Salesianum 7.

Salesianum scored on a 29-yard pass and kicked the extra point. Smyrna 30, Salesianum 14.

Third quarter

Salesianum scored on a three-yard pass, but the conversion run was stopped. Smyrna 30, Salesianum 20.

Fourth quarter

Smyrna's Yamir Knight ran for a 14-yard touchdown, and Wayne Knight ran for the two-point conversion. Smyrna 38, Salesianum 20.

Salesianum scored on a 57-yard pass, but the extra point kick was no good. Smyrna 38, Salesianum 26.

Smyrna's Wayne Knight scored on a 76-yard run and ran for the two-point conversion. Smyrna 46, Salesianum 26.

Salesianum scored on a six-yard pass, but the extra point kick was no good. Smyrna 46, Salesianum 32.

Smyrna's Makhi Jackson caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Sanchez, but the two-point conversion run failed. Smyrna 52, Salesianum 32.