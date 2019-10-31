Middletown Cavaliers will face St. Elizabeth Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. for the first round of the state tournament.

Cavalier volleyball is making history.

For the first time in a decade, Middletown High School’s team is in the state tournament.

The team finished the regular season 12-3 with a No. 15 playoff ranking.

Two losses came from out-of-conference teams Red Lion Christian Academy and Caravel Academy. Their only Blue Hen Flight A conference loss came against Appoquinimink High School.

Head coach Greg Vetter said this has meant a lot to the girls and they’ve been up to every challenge that has come at them.

“This has been an outstanding year for us,” the third-year coach said. “I’ve been so happy for these girls I know how much this has meant to them, especially the seniors. It has been a great achievement.”

MHS last made the playoffs in 2009 after finishing 11-7 in the regular season. They lost in the first round to Padua Academy, 0-3.

Colleen Kelley, Middletown athletic director, said she is proud of the program and the hard work they have put in to get this far.

“Their hard work and dedication over the last few years has paid off,” she said. “The coaching staff and the student athletes have put in a great amount of time and effort in order to put them in this position.”

Since Vetter has taken over the team, he said they have narrowly missed the playoffs every year. He said his assistant coaches and this group of eight seniors and seven underclassmen were dedicated and worked tirelessly to get to this point.

Middletown will play No. 18 St. Elizabeth Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. at Red Lion Christian Academy in Bear for the first round.

“I like our chances,” Vetter said. “It’s a tough matchup, but I think we are ready.”

If MHS wins, they will face No. 2 St. Mark’s as the away team Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. on St. Mark’s home court.

Crosstown rival No. 14 Appo will face No. 19 Sussex Central at Caesar Rodney High School at 5 p.m.