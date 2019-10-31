CR beat Dickinson 3-0 Thursday, Oct. 31.

Caesar Rodney defeated Dickinson in the first round of the DIAA Volleyball State Tournament with a final score of 3-0 Thursday, Oct. 31.

The Riders dominated on their home court, taking the first two matches with scores 25-9 and 25-12. The Rams brought a fight in the third match, going point for point until the last few minutes when CR won 25-21.

Caesar Rodney faces #7 seed Conrad at St. Mark’s Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. Conrad’s season record is 13-2 and CR’s is 11-4.

To see the bracket or learn more about the tournament, visit: http://bit.ly/2puBuhi.