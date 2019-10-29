First round matches start Thursday, Oct. 31. See the bracket and all the match-ups in this story.

Newark Charter (14-1) is the top seed in the high school volleyball state tournament which begins Thursday, Oct. 31, according to the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Newark Charter and the rest of the top eight seeds receive first-round byes:

No. 2 St. Marks (14-1),

No. 3 Ursuline (10-5),

No. 4 Padua (12-3),

No. 5 Archmere (11-4),

No. 6 Indian River (13-2),

No. 7 Conrad (13-2),

No. 8 Cape Henlopen (9-6).

First round

Here are the first round matches Thursday, Oct. 31:

No. 16 Dover (11-4) vs. No. 17 Caravel (7-8) at Delaware Military Academy, 5 p.m.

No. 20 Concord (10-5) at No. 13 Delaware Military Academy (7-8), 6 p.m.

No. 12 Delmarva Christian (13-4) vs. No. 21 Charter School of Wilmington (6-9) at Smyrna, 5 p.m.

No. 24 Wilmington Friends (10-6) at No. 9 Smyrna (10-5), 6 p.m.

No. 15 Middletown (12-3) vs. No. 18 St. Elizabeth (8-7) at Red Lion Christian Academy, 5 p.m.

No. 22 Newark (10-5) at No. 11 Red Lion Christian Academy (9-6), 6 p.m.

No. 14 Appoquinimink (10-5) vs. No. 19 Sussex Central (9-6) at Caesar Rodney, 5 p.m.

No. 23 Dickinson (10-4) at No. 10 Caesar Rodney (11-4), 6 p.m.

Second round

Here are the second round matches Saturday, Nov. 2

Winner of Dover-Caravel at No. 1 Newark Charter, 6 p.m.

Winner of Smyrna-Wilmington Friends vs. No. 8 Cape Henlopen at Newark Charter, 7 p.m.

Winner of Delaware Military-Concord vs. No. 4 Padua, site and time to be announced.

Winner of Delmarva Christian-Wilmington Charter vs. No. 5 Archmere, site and time to be announced.

Winner of Middletown-St. Elizabeth at No. 2 St. Mark’s, 6 p.m.

Winner of Caesar Rodney-Dickinson vs. No. 7 Conrad at St. Mark’s, 7 p.m.

Winner of Red Lion-Newark vs. No. 6 Indian River at Ursuline, 6 p.m.

Winner of Appoquinimink-Sussex Central at No. 3 Ursuline, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s and a location to be announced.

Semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 7 at St. Mark’s at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The finals are scheduled for Monday, Nov. 11 at the University of Delaware, with the third-place match at 5:30 p.m. and the championship at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets will be available each day at the site of the match starting one hour prior to match time.

First, second and quarterfinal round tickets are $5.

Semifinal tickets are $6, and the finals cost $8.