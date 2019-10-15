Jaguars defeat Cavaliers to take lead in Blue Hen Conference Flight A.

Appoquinimink Jaguars beat Middletown Cavaliers 3-1 Oct. 14 to keep MHS from clinching their first ever conference title.

In the crosstown rivalry volleyball game, Appo was up 2-0 going into the third set, but Middletown took a 25-22 victory to push for a fourth.

Seniors Jillian Wyatt and Melissa Hrycak led the Jaguars with Wyatt getting 11 kills and 11 digs and Hrycak with 10 digs and 37 assists. Juniors Caroline Sherman and Alyssa White were big contributors at 10 and 12 kills, respectively.

Cavaliers stats were not available before publication.

Appo volleyballers are ranked No. 1 in the Blue Hen Flight A conference going into the final four games of the regular season, according to Max Preps. They will face their final conference opponent St. Georges Oct. 25.