Hawks win defensive struggle 9-7. Christa Watson crowned Homecoming queen. Tyson Blakeney crowned Homecoming king.

A safety just before halftime proved to be the difference as the St. Georges Tech football team celebrated Homecoming with a 9-7 win over Appoquinimink Saturday.

Before the game, cheerleader Christa Watson was crowned Homecoming queen and football player Tyson Blakeney was crowned Homecoming king.

The Hawks received the opening kickoff and began a slow, steady drive that took nearly the entire first quarter. With 46 seconds left, Tyrell Martin scored on a three-yard run, and Edward Ingram kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Appoquinimink answered with a 66-yard drive that featured an electrifying 35-yard touchdown run by Jordan Henry.

The extra point kick by Isabella Scarpinato was good to tie the game 7-7 with 7:12 left before halftime.

About five minutes later, St. Georges Tech had to punt and the Jaguars took over on their own 14-yard line with 1:50 left before halftime.

After a running play, Appo tried a pass, but Martin broke through the offensive line, chased the quarterback into the end zone and sacked him for a safety and a 9-7 Hawks lead.

In the third quarter, Appoquinimink tried a field goal with 4:42 left in the third quarter but it was short.

The rest of the game was a defensive struggle.

With 3:05 left in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars tried to keep their drive alive on fourth-and-nine from their own 32, but the Hawks tackled the receiver to end the threat.

After St. Georges Tech took over, Appo's defense held the Hawks to short gains on their first two downs. Then on third-and-four with 1:55 left, Martin powered his way for a St. Georges Tech first down to ice the game.

Next games

The Hawks, 4-2, host Salesianum Saturday, Oct. 19 at noon.

The Jaguars, 3-3, play at Middletown Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.