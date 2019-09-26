Brett Mathis led the Eagles, placing fourth in 18:18 over the 5-kilometer course at Blackbird State Forest Wednesday.

The Smyrna High School boys cross country team lost to Caesar Rodney 18-43 Wednesday in a home meet at Blackbird State Forest. The low score wins.

Brett Mathis led the Eagles, placing fourth in 18:18 over the 5-kilometer course.

Smyrna's Auden Jones finished sixth in 18:46, while Connor Wilson placed 10th in 19:14 for the Eagles.

Caesar Rodney's Blaise Moyer won the race in 16:58 as the Riders improved to 4-0.

Smyrna fell to 1-2.

NEXT MEET: Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Six Flags Wild Safari Invitational in New Jersey.