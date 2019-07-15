Smyrna-Clayton travels to Worcester, Massachusetts this weekend to play in the East Regional Tournament.

The Smyrna-Clayton Little Lass Senior League softball team defeated New Castle-Suburban two games to none in a best-of-three series to win the state championship last week.

Smyrna-Clayton won game one 7-4 July 9.

In game two July 10, Smyrna-Clayton trailed early before staging a dramatic comeback to win 14-13.

The team didn't get on the board until Jayde Rivera hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to make the score 7-1. Smyrna-Clayton put up five runs in the fifth to close the gap to 8-6 and then scored six in the sixth to pull to within one run at 13-12.

Smyrna-Clayton’s Skylar Berge led off the bottom of the seventh by reaching second base on an error.

Rachel Brown forced a throwing error on an infield ground ball, scoring Berge to tie the game 13-13.

Then Tanaya Wilson hit a single through the right side scoring Brown to secure the state title.

Smyrna-Clayton travels to Worcester, Massachusetts this weekend to play in the East Regional Tournament. The winner will represent the East in the Senior Softball World Series July 29 to Aug. 4 in Roxana, Delaware.

TO HELP FUND THE TRIP

The team is seeking donations to help fund the trip on a "Go Fund Me" website page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/smyrna-clayton-little-lass-seniors

For information on other ways to donate, email the Smyrna-Clayton Little Lass at sclittlelass@gmail.com.