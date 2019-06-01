The Jaguars came back from a 2-0 deficit to remain undefeated at 21-0

Appoquinimink overcame a two-run home run by Cape Henlopen in the first inning Thursday and postponement due to lightning, and stormed back to win the state baseball tournament semifinal game 4-3 Friday.

At Frawley Stadium in Wilmington Thursday, Cape Henlopen took a 2-0 lead on a first inning homer before lightning forced the delay of the game until Friday.

On Friday, the Jags tied the game in the bottom of the third when Alex Jones doubled in two runs.

The Vikings recaptured the lead with a run in the top of the fifth.

But in the bottom of the fifth, Mason Keen knocked in one run and then Jones stroked an RBI single as the Jags surged in front 4-3.

Keene pitched six and two-thirds innings, striking out five while scattering five hits to earn the win.

In relief in the top of the seventh, Krew Bouldin struck out the only batter he faced to end the game and earn the save.

At the plate, Jones went 2-for-3 with a double and 3 RBIs for the Jags, while Keene was 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Defending state champion Cape Henlopen entered the tournament as the No. 12 seed and advanced to the semifinals with a 16-5 record after wins over No. 21 Caesar Rodney 10-0, then No. 5 Milford 3-2, and No. 4 Dover 3-1.

The Jaguars are the top seed in the tournament and are now 21-0.

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME SUNDAY

Appoquinimink advances to the state championship game at Frawley Stadium Sunday, June 2 at 7 p.m., against the winner of today's semifinal between No. 2 Salesianum and No. 6 Caravel.