The top-seeded and undefeated Appoquinimink High School baseball team rolled to a 9-1 victory in the second round of the state baseball tournament today, May 25.

The top-seeded and undefeated Appoquinimink High School baseball team rolled to a 9-1 home victory over No. 16 Delmar in the second round of the state baseball tournament today, May 25.

The Jaguars raised their record to 19-0 and advanced to the quarterfinals Tuesday, May 28 at a place and time to be announced to face the winner of the second-round game between No. 8 Sussex Tech and No. 9 Concord.

Appo jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and then later in the inning, Trevor Coleman's RBI single increased the advantage to 4-0.

In the second inning, Alex Jones started another rally for the Jaguars with a triple, followed by another triple by Lorenzo Carrier, which was topped in the next at bat by a two-run home run by Krew Bouldin.

The hit parade gave the Jags a 7-0 lead after two innings.

They tacked on a run in the fifth for an 8-0 lead.

After Delmar scored in the top of the six to cut the margin to 8-1, the Jags answered in the bottom of the inning for a 9-1 lead.

On the mound for Appo, Mason Keene struck out seven in four innings to earn the win.

Along with all the other big hits, Jones socked a double for the Jaguars, and Weglarz ripped a triple.