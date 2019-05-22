The Cavaliers take on Sussex Tech at Caesar Rodney High School Wednesday, May 22 at 6 p.m.

After a 12-3 season, the Middletown High School girls soccer team is seeded No. 4 in the eight-team Division 1 state soccer tournament.

The Cavaliers are scheduled to play No. 5 Sussex Tech in the first round tonight, Wednesday, May 22, at 6 p.m., at Caesar Rodney High School, 239 Old North Road, Camden.

Admission is $5.

Middletown defeated Sussex Tech 2-0 in the regular season on April 5. The Ravens are 11-4.

The Cavaliers started the year with a nine-game winning streak and had a 12-1 record before two late-season losses to Caravel and Archmere; however, the Cavs won't have to worry about them in the Division 1 tournament. Caravel is the top seed in the Division 2 tournament, while Archmere is the second seed.

Here are the rest of the first-round match-ups in the Division 1 tournament:

No. 1 Charter School of Wilmington (14-0-1) vs. No. 8 Cape Henlopen (11-4);

No. 2 Caesar Rodney (12-3) vs. No. 7 Appoquinimink (9-6);

No. 3 Padua (11-3) vs. No. 6 Polytech (11-4).

If the Cavs win in the first round, they'll face the winner of the Charter-Cape game in the semifinals Wednesday, May 29 at a place and time to be announced.

Middletown lost to Charter 4-0 April 29 and hasn't played Cape this year.