Seven in a row! The Smyrna High School girls track and field team won the Henlopen Conference Championship Meet for the seventh straight year Thursday and Friday at Lake Forest High School.

The Eagles scored 212 points to run away with the title over second-place Caesar Rodney with 112 points in the 11-team competition, and Smyrna Coach Maura Schafer was selected Henlopen Conference Girls Track and Field Coach of the Year.

Smyrna athletes won eight out of the 18 events including all four relay races.

Here are the Eagles who placed in the top eight in their events to score team points:

4x800 relay – 1st, Kelly Barr, Destinee Ekanem, Sarah Larose and Raegan Sebastianelli, 10:00.30.

100 meter hurdles – 4th, Denise Turpin, 16.79; 6th, Jowon Dorbor, 18.08; 8th, Jasmine Ousley, 19.23.

100 meters – 2nd, Saani Edwards, 12.71; 3rd, Lauren Summers, 12.82.

3,200 meters – 2nd, Sarah Larose, 12:01.90; 3rd, Raegan Sebastianelli, 12:03.80.

200 meters – 2nd, Saani Edwards, 26.15; 3rd, Lauren Summers, 26.38; 4th, Sierra Romaine, 26.51.

4x200 meter relay – 1st, Saani Edwards, Aniyah Black, Shaneese La Mons, Lauren Summers, 1:42.22.

1,600 meters – 1st, Sarah Larose, 5:22.94; 3rd, Raegan Sebastianelli, 5:33.51.

4x100 meter relay – 1st, Saani Edwards, Shaneese La Mons, Aniyah Black, Sierra Romaine, 47.79.

400 meters – 1st, Kayla Bess, 1:00.50; 2nd, Deleon Foster, 1:00.86; 6th, Ayana Fowler, 1:08.19.

300 meter hurdles – 3rd, Denise Turpin, 49.14; 7th (tie) Jowon Dorbor, 53.49.

800 meters – 1st, Kelly Barr, 2:25.35; 2nd, Destinee Ekanem, 2:27.36; 3rd, Sarah Larose, 2:27.37.

4x400 relay – 1st, Aniyah Black, Deleon Foster, Kayla Bess and Shaneese La Mons, 4:05.00.

High jump – 3rd (tie), Sierra Romaine, 4-feet-8-inches.

Pole vault – 2nd, Robin Harris, 9-feet; 3rd (tie), Raegan Sebastianelli, 8-feet-6-inches.

Long jump – 2nd, Shaneese La Mons, 17-feet-11.5-inches; 5th, Sierra Romaine, 17-feet-1.25-inches.

Triple jump – 3rd, Lauren Summers, 36-feet-2.5-inches; 6th (tie), Karina Bartless, 33-feet-8.75-inches.

Discus – 6th, Keira Anderson, 97-feet-2.5 inches.

Shot put – 1st, Ja’Lynn Pugh, 38-feet-3 inches; 6th, Lanaiya Mullen, 34-feet-7.5-inches.