On Senior Day, the final regular season home game, the Smyrna High School softball team defeated Lake Forest 15-5 Thursday.

With the win, the Eagles improved to 15-2 with one game left in the regular season.

Before the game each senior player was recognized with her parents and family members on the field, including the reading of their favorite memories, a list of people they wanted to thank, and the presentation of a gift basket.

When the game started, Lake Forest jumped in front with two runs in the top of the first, but the Eagles responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead.

In the second, Smyrna scored three more for an 8-2 advantage, but Lake Forest battled back with three runs in the top of the third to cut the lead to 8-5.

Smyrna answered with four runs in the bottom of the third for a 12-5 advantage.

Then the Eagles ended the game early with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. In high school softball, after five innings if a team has a lead of 10 or more runs after the bottom the inning, the game is over. It doesn't have to go the full seven innings.

So once Smyrna took a 15-5 lead in the bottom of the sixth, the game ended.

Sara Miller and Abby Mace each hit a home run for the Eagles. Mace also hit a double, knocked in three runs and scored twice, while Miller also scored two runs.

Zoe Wilcox went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored.

Lexi Moore went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored.

Laiken Zay knocked in two runs in the game.

The Eagles outhit the Spartans 15-6.

NEXT GAME

The Eagles' final regular season game is scheduled for Monday, May 13 at Laurel at 4:15 p.m.

Then Smyrna will await the announcement of the state tournament seedings.

The first round of the tournament is scheduled to start Wednesday, May 15.