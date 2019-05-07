The Eagles started a busy week of games with a setback to Delaware Military Academy Monday. Smyrna has home games May 7 and 9, followed by a trip to Laurel May 13.
In a battle of two state tournament teams from last year, Delaware Military Academy defeated Smyrna High 7-2 Monday in Smyrna.
With the win, the Seahawks stayed unbeaten this season, running their record to 14-0.
The Eagles, the defending state champions, fell to 13-2.
Smyrna jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run homer by Abby Mace.
In the top of the third, the Seahawks scored four runs for a 4-2 lead. Then they tacked on three more in the top of the fifth on a three-run home run.
DMA outhit the Eagles 9-6.
Mace and Payton Dixon each had two hits for Smyrna.
NEXT GAMES
Smyrna has a busy week with the following games:
Tuesday, May 7, home vs. Caesar Rodney, 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, May 9, home vs. Lake Forest, 4:15 p.m.
Monday, May 13, at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.
STATE TOURNAMENT
The first round of the state tournament is scheduled to start Wednesday, May 15.
The seedings will be announced after the final regular season games.