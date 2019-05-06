Nearly 12 years to the day that Martin Truex Jr. earned his first career NASCAR Cup Series race win at Dover International Speedway, Truex captured his 21st career victory at the Monster Mile Monday, winning the Gander RV 400.

Oddly enough, Truex’s very first victory of his career came in a postponed race at Dover - 20 career victories later, the veteran repeated the feat.

The No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota overcame several pre-race penalties and strong field after stage two to take the checkered flag.

Truex started in the back of the pack after two pre-race inspection failures but fought his way back, eventually taking his first lead of the day nearing the end of stage two. Truex took the lead for good, overtaking Daniel Suarez on Lap 348 before beating out runner-up Alex Bowman by almost 10 seconds.

Overall, Truex led 132 laps, behind lap leader Chase Elliott who led 145 laps.

Joey Logano won stage one before Truex took stage two and the race.

In the top five, following Truex and runner-up Bowman, were Klye Larson and Kevin Harvick, followed by Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, Logano, William Byron, Clint Bowyer and Kyle Busch to round out the top 10.

Racing returns to the Monster Mile in October (4-6) where the track’s 50th Anniversary celebration will continue with a triple-header including the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race, the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race.

The Sunday Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race will be the 100th NASCAR Cup Series race in track history, making Dover International Speedway the 10th track in the nation to host 100 NASCAR Cup Series races.





