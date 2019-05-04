Chrisopher Bell and the No. 20 Toyota from Joe Gibbs Racing took the checkered flag in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Allied Steel Buildings 200 at Dover International Speedway on Saturday.

Pole setter Cole Custer cruised for the majority of Saturday’s race, leading all 45 laps of the opening stage before taking stage two as well. Overall, Custer led 155 of 200 laps on Saturday, but gave up the lead late, settling for fourth at the Monster Mile.

Bell, who led 44 laps on Saturday, took the lead from Custer late after a pit-stop and was able to hold off a surging Justin Allgaier and Tyler Reddick who also past Custer to finish second and third respectively.

For Bell, it was his third Xfinity Series win of the year, his second in a row at Dover and 11th career Xfinity Series win overall.

With the win, Bell also won the last race in the Dash 4 Cash series, beating out Reddick, Chase Briscoe and Gary Gaulding for $100,000.

Custer’s day came to a frustrating end, but he and Bell ended the day leading 199 of the 200 laps combined on Saturday.

After Custer, rounding out the top 10 Saturday included Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Brandon Jones, John H. Nemechek, Zane Smith and Michael Annett.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to the track on Saturday, May 25 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.