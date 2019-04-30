Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, will take to the Monster Mile this weekend for his seventh race at the storied track.

A third generation driver, son of Dave Blaney and grandson of driving legend Lou Blaney, the 25-year-old has driven at Dover in the Monster Energy Cup series, Xfinity series and Gander Outdoors Truck series.

He has two Top-10 finishes in the Gander Outdoors Truck series and two more in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series.

His four top-five performances include taking the checkered flag in the 2017 Drive Sober 200 in the Xfinity series.

“I like Dover, always enjoyed going up there, it’s a really neat track,” Blaney said. “I’ve had pretty good cup runs, I thought our fall run last year was pretty good.”

Last season, after finishing 14th in the spring AAA 400 Drive for Autism, Blaney placed eighth in the Gander Outdoors 400.

Blaney is well aware of the toll the track can take.

“That is one of the tougher, more physically demanding places, 400 laps is so many,” Blaney said. “It really wears out your shoulders, your back and your neck. It’s part of it though. If you can’t physically make it through there’s something wrong, but I still think it’ll be a step up this year.

“We figure out what we’re going to do Friday and Saturday as far as practice. You don’t go too far in depth about it,” Blaney said. “Dover is another concrete track and really fast. You have to figure out how much faster you’re going around this year, can the equipment handle it, can the tires handle it? We do talk about it with the team.”