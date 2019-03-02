Cape Henlopen advanced to the DIAA Girls Basketball State Quarterfinals after defeating St. Georges Tech, 55-17, in the second round Friday night.

Leading by nine after one quarter, the Lady Vikings increased their lead to 19 at the halftime break and further pulled away from St. Georges Tech in the third, taking a commanding 51-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

Cape held the Lady Hawks to single digits in each of the first three quarters Friday night and kept them off the scoreboard complete in the fourth after things were well in-hand for the Lady Vikings.

Freshman Mehkia Applewhite led the way for Cape, scoring a team-high 12 points in the victory.

Junior Abigail Hearn also finished in double figures with 10 points, freshman Morgan Mahoney and senior Niyashja Mosley both had nine points apiece, junior Dania Cannon finished with eight points and junior Carlin Quinn scored six points to pace Lady Vikings’ offensive effort.

Cape Henlopen advances to the state quarterfinals on Monday where they’ll matchup against St. Elizabeth at Dover High with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. following Caravel Academy v. Woodbridge at 6:30 p.m.

Tech and Central knocked out in second round

Sussex Central fell to Woodbridge, 68-46. Woodbridge led 42-20 at halftime and were able to hold off the Lady Golden Knights in the second half, earning a trip to the quarterfinals for the first time in the program’s history.

Woodbridge had three players finish in double-figures, led by Cha’Kya Johnson with a game-high 27 points to go along with 14 rebounds.

Freshman Brenya Reid was the high-scorer for Central, finishing with 18 points.



Hodgson eliminated Sussex Tech in a game where the Lady Ravens fell behind early before a late rally fell short.

Tech trailed by just two scores heading into the second quarter, but Hodgson increased their lead to 12 points, 25-13, at halftime. Trailing by nine after three quarters, the Lady Ravens made a run in the forth, but ultimately fell 44-40.

Kayla Braxton-Young led the way for the Lady Eagles, scoring 30 of Hodgson’s 44 points on Friday night.











Friday’s Scores:

Saint Elizabeth 51, Ursuline 28

Cape Henlopen 55, St Georges 17

Woodbridge 68, Sussex Central 49

Caravel 78, Tower Hill 36

Sanford 75, Archmere 34

Hodgson 44, Sussex Tech 40

Conrad 60, Delcastle 26

Howard 57, Saint Thomas More 53