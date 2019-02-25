Boys, girls teams qualify for DIAA tournaments

Competing in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference, with teams mostly from Maryland, Delmarva Christian hoops can be overlooked in the statewide scope.

However, after standout campaigns on the hardwood, both Delmarva Christian champion teams are heading to this year’s DIAA Basketball tournament.

Lady Royals finish season hot

The Lady Royals capped off a successful regular season with the title.

After starting the season with a 4-4 start, Delmarva Christian closed out by winning 11 of their last 12 games. Last week, the Lady Royals pulled away from Worcester Prep (Md.) in the ESIAC finals, winning 37-28.

Sophomore guard Grace Fetterman led the way with a team-high 13 points, followed by junior forward Mara Agapito with 10 points and sophomore guard Sara Walton who finished with seven points in the victory.

The Lady Royals earned the No. 16 DIAA seed and will host No. 17 Ursuline Academy (7-11) on Feb. 27.

Juniors lead Royals to crown

The Delmarva Christian boys team were virtually unbeatable, finishing the season 18-2 before coming away with the ESIAC title after a win over Worcester Prep (Md.) a week ago.

While the Royals were impressive, it was an uphill battle to qualify for the state tournament. Late in the season, their focus was on finishing strong.

“Obviously, we’d like to finish by winning out in the regular season and winning the ESIAC tournament championship,” said Delmarva Christian head coach Micah Twedell. “The team understands we need to be peaking as a unit right now and have been very focused on going into the tournament on a win streak.”

Delmarva Christian responded to the pressure, winning five in a row to close out the regular season and 10 of their last 11 ahead of the ESIAC playoffs.

Backed by 22 points from junior forward Andrew Workman, 21 points from junior guard Wyatt Kwiatkowski and 11 points each from fellow juniors Seth Stevens and Christopher Vonhof, the Royals clinched the ESIAC championship with a 72-49 win over Worcester Prep (Md.).

“This group has seen major improvement on playing together as a unit and trusting each other in every aspect of the game,” Twedell said. “We’ve also developed a mental and physical toughness that has kept us focused in every game.”

The Royals clinched the No. 20 tournament seed, playing No. 13 Tower Hill in the opening round Feb. 26.